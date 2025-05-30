SM Energy Co (SM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

SM Energy Co (NYSE: SM) is -38.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.67 and a high of $50.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SM stock was last observed hovering at around $23.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $23.80, the stock is 1.39% and -3.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock -34.85% off its SMA200. SM registered -50.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.7168 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.5336.

The stock witnessed a 2.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.81%, and is 3.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.53% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

SM Energy Co (SM) has around 663 employees, a market worth around $2.72B and $2.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.34 and Fwd P/E is 4.28. Profit margin for the company is 27.61%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.00% and -53.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.49%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.85% this year

538.0 institutions hold shares in SM Energy Co (SM), with institutional investors hold 105.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.46M, and float is at 112.72M with Short Float at 8.35%. Institutions hold 103.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 19.71 million shares valued at $852.13 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.1953 of the SM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 14.34 million shares valued at $620.07 million to account for 12.5124 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 6.34 million shares representing 5.5323 and valued at over $274.16 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.3851 of the shares totaling 6.17 million with a market value of $266.87 million.

SM Energy Co (SM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Vogel Herbert S, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Vogel Herbert S bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 06 ’25 at a price of $21.32 per share for a total of $21320.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

SM Energy Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 ’25 that PERU RAMIRO G (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 ’25 and was made at $28.72 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 82535.0 shares of the SM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, Vogel Herbert S (President & CEO) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $29.67 for $14835.0. The insider now directly holds 487,101 shares of SM Energy Co (SM).