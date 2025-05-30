SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

SoFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is -14.48% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.01 and a high of $18.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SOFI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $13.17, the stock is -1.00% and 6.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50.13 million and changing -1.13% at the moment leaves the stock 6.96% off its SMA200. SOFI registered 90.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.3598 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.3132.

The stock witnessed a -0.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.40%, and is 2.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) has around 5000 employees, a market worth around $14.56B and $3.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.30 and Fwd P/E is 24.62. Profit margin for the company is 12.13%. Distance from 52-week low is 119.13% and -28.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.81%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.72% this year

866.0 institutions hold shares in SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI), with institutional investors hold 49.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.10B, and float is at 1.08B with Short Float at 13.53%. Institutions hold 47.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 90.03 million shares valued at $595.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.5047 of the SOFI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 45.46 million shares valued at $300.47 million to account for 4.2941 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are SILVER LAKE GROUP, L.L.C. which holds 31.15 million shares representing 2.943 and valued at over $205.93 million, while CITADEL ADVISORS LLC holds 1.8646 of the shares totaling 19.74 million with a market value of $130.47 million.

SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Keough Kelli, the company’s EVP, GBUL, SIPS. SEC filings show that Keough Kelli sold 11,520 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $13.38 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, Schuppenhauer Eric (Officer) Proposed Sale 22,989 shares at an average price of $13.63 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds shares of SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI).