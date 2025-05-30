Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) is 22.06% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.24 and a high of $51.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SEDG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $16.60, the stock is -4.48% and 6.94% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -1.89% at the moment leaves the stock -0.48% off its SMA200. SEDG registered -65.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.73%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.5234 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.68045.

The stock witnessed a 29.28% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.21%, and is -16.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.12% over the week and 10.05% over the month.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) has around 5633 employees, a market worth around $980.14M and $942.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -182.81%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.11% and -67.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-172.94%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 85.60% this year

421.0 institutions hold shares in Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG), with institutional investors hold 100.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 58.29M, and float is at 57.61M with Short Float at 31.31%. Institutions hold 99.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 7.92 million shares valued at $200.01 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.9677 of the SEDG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC with 3.34 million shares valued at $84.33 million to account for 5.8891 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 2.75 million shares representing 4.8463 and valued at over $69.39 million, while FMR LLC holds 4.7522 of the shares totaling 2.69 million with a market value of $68.05 million.

Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AVERY MORE, the company’s Chairman of the Board. SEC filings show that AVERY MORE bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 ’25 at a price of $13.70 per share for a total of $0.41 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Solaredge Technologies Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 13 ’24 that GANI MARCEL (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 13 ’24 and was made at $11.43 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 53035.0 shares of the SEDG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 11 ’24, AVERY MORE (Chairman of the Board) acquired 156,000 shares at an average price of $13.65 for $2.13 million. The insider now directly holds 244,478 shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (SEDG).