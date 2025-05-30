Southern Company (SO) Volatility At 1.28%, Should You Add A Position?

Southern Company (NYSE: SO) is 7.81% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $76.64 and a high of $94.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SO stock was last observed hovering at around $88.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.53%.

Currently trading at $88.75, the stock is -0.68% and -1.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.67 million and changing 0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 0.95% off its SMA200. SO registered 14.15% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.869 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $87.91095.

The stock witnessed a -2.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.52%, and is -1.01% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.28% over the week and 1.47% over the month.

Southern Company (SO) has around 28600 employees, a market worth around $97.54B and $27.85B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.28 and Fwd P/E is 19.42. Profit margin for the company is 16.54%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.80% and -6.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.61% this year

2645.0 institutions hold shares in Southern Company (SO), with institutional investors hold 71.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.10B, and float is at 1.10B with Short Float at 1.96%. Institutions hold 71.12% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 100.76 million shares valued at $7.82 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.1938 of the SO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 77.69 million shares valued at $6.03 billion to account for 7.0885 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 57.38 million shares representing 5.2357 and valued at over $4.45 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 3.6423 of the shares totaling 39.92 million with a market value of $3.1 billion.

Southern Company (SO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cummiskey Christopher, the company’s EVP. SEC filings show that Cummiskey Christopher sold 12,335 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $89.54 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22502.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 31 ’25, Connally Stan W (EVP & COO) disposed off 12,500 shares at an average price of $92.24 for $1.15 million. The insider now directly holds 149,419 shares of Southern Company (SO).