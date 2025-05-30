StandardAero Inc (SARO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

StandardAero Inc (NYSE: SARO) is 17.21% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.31 and a high of $34.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SARO stock was last observed hovering at around $28.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $29.02, the stock is 1.56% and 6.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.36 million and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 5.15% off its SMA200. SARO registered a loss of 1.26% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.146 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.59884.

The stock witnessed a 7.76% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.53%, and is 2.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.63% over the week and 1.85% over the month.

StandardAero Inc (SARO) has around 7700 employees, a market worth around $9.71B and $5.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 137.73 and Fwd P/E is 24.84. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.18% and -15.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.44%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2033.89% this year

263.0 institutions hold shares in StandardAero Inc (SARO), with institutional investors hold 105.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 334.46M, and float is at 151.12M with Short Float at 3.59%. Institutions hold 104.85% of the Float.

StandardAero Inc (SARO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carlyle Group Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Carlyle Group Inc. sold 24,475,138 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $27.30 per share for a total of $668.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 156.35 million shares.

StandardAero Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 ’25 that GIC Private Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,524,862 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 ’25 and was made at $27.30 per share for $150.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35.29 million shares of the SARO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27 ’25, Carlyle Group Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 29,370,166 shares at an average price of $27.16 for $797.69 million. The insider now directly holds 180,820,300 shares of StandardAero Inc (SARO).