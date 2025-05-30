Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE: TMO) is -22.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $390.49 and a high of $627.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TMO stock was last observed hovering at around $402.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.62%.

Currently trading at $403.75, the stock is -1.63% and -8.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.5 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -24.18% off its SMA200. TMO registered -30.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $440.9722 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $532.4938.

The stock witnessed a -5.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.84%, and is 1.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) has around 125000 employees, a market worth around $152.41B and $42.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.69 and Fwd P/E is 16.35. Profit margin for the company is 15.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 3.39% and -35.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.07%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.06% this year

3448.0 institutions hold shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO), with institutional investors hold 92.56% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 377.49M, and float is at 376.79M with Short Float at 1.21%. Institutions hold 92.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 32.73 million shares valued at $18.1 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.5678 of the TMO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 29.53 million shares valued at $16.33 billion to account for 7.7302 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 16.19 million shares representing 4.2393 and valued at over $8.96 billion, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 3.1669 of the shares totaling 12.1 million with a market value of $6.69 billion.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Pettiti Gianluca, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Pettiti Gianluca sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 12 ’25 at a price of $411.11 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22767.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28 ’25, Pettiti Gianluca (Executive Vice President) disposed off 300 shares at an average price of $429.93 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 23,167 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO).