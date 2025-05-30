TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

TotalEnergies SE ADR (NYSE: TTE) is 7.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.78 and a high of $73.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TTE stock was last observed hovering at around $58.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $58.57, the stock is 0.15% and -1.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 0.48% at the moment leaves the stock -4.65% off its SMA200. TTE registered -18.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $59.445 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $61.42445.

The stock witnessed a 0.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.46%, and is -0.44% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.71% over the week and 0.99% over the month.

TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE) has around 102887 employees, a market worth around $130.06B and $191.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.76 and Fwd P/E is 7.93. Profit margin for the company is 7.25%. Distance from 52-week low is 10.97% and -19.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.48%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -8.70% this year

933.0 institutions hold shares in TotalEnergies SE ADR (TTE), with institutional investors hold 7.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.22B, and float is at 2.22B with Short Float at 0.25%. Institutions hold 7.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 22.67 million shares valued at $1.51 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 0.9591 of the TTE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ARISTOTLE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with 13.64 million shares valued at $909.31 million to account for 0.5768 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 12.12 million shares representing 0.5127 and valued at over $808.24 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 0.3526 of the shares totaling 8.34 million with a market value of $555.83 million.