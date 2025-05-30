Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) is -41.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $248.88 and a high of $630.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UNH stock was last observed hovering at around $298.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $298.17, the stock is -11.59% and -31.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.19 million and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock -43.08% off its SMA200. UNH registered -41.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $438.3264 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $523.8309.

The stock witnessed a -27.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -36.36%, and is -1.59% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.64% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) has around 400000 employees, a market worth around $270.48B and $410.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.46 and Fwd P/E is 11.37. Profit margin for the company is 5.39%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.80% and -52.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.29%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.89% this year

4625.0 institutions hold shares in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH), with institutional investors hold 91.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 910.00M, and float is at 905.00M with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 91.34% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 83.95 million shares valued at $42.75 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.1149 of the UNH Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 73.43 million shares valued at $37.39 billion to account for 7.9727 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 44.98 million shares representing 4.8834 and valued at over $22.9 billion, while FMR LLC holds 3.5502 of the shares totaling 32.7 million with a market value of $16.65 billion.

Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by REX JOHN F, the company’s President & CFO. SEC filings show that REX JOHN F bought 17,175 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $291.12 per share for a total of $5.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Unitedhealth Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 ’25 that HEMSLEY STEPHEN J (CEO, UHG) bought a total of 86,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 ’25 and was made at $288.57 per share for $25.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.68 million shares of the UNH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14 ’25, FLYNN TIMOTHY PATRICK (Director) acquired 1,533 shares at an average price of $320.80 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 6,033 shares of Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH).