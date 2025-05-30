Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Vulcan Materials Co (NYSE: VMC) is 3.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $215.08 and a high of $298.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VMC stock was last observed hovering at around $262.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.78%.

Currently trading at $265.31, the stock is -1.43% and 5.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.12 million and changing 1.06% at the moment leaves the stock 3.21% off its SMA200. VMC registered 2.34% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $251.542 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $257.0493.

The stock witnessed a 8.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.24%, and is -1.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.84% over the week and 1.23% over the month.

Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) has around 11971 employees, a market worth around $35.05B and $7.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.62 and Fwd P/E is 26.55. Profit margin for the company is 12.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.35% and -11.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.90%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.65% this year

1264.0 institutions hold shares in Vulcan Materials Co (VMC), with institutional investors hold 93.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.10M, and float is at 131.84M with Short Float at 2.53%. Institutions hold 93.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 16.18 million shares valued at $4.02 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.2189 of the VMC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 10.04 million shares valued at $2.5 billion to account for 7.5807 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO which holds 9.67 million shares representing 7.3011 and valued at over $2.4 billion, while MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ holds 5.4288 of the shares totaling 7.19 million with a market value of $1.79 billion.

Vulcan Materials Co (VMC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hill J Thomas, the company’s Chairman & CEO. SEC filings show that Hill J Thomas sold 71,721 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 ’25 at a price of $275.77 per share for a total of $19.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Vulcan Materials Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Hill J Thomas (Chairman & CEO) sold a total of 15,832 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $273.17 per share for $4.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7421.0 shares of the VMC stock.

