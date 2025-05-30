WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE: WEC) is 12.74% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $77.47 and a high of $111.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WEC stock was last observed hovering at around $105.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72%.

Currently trading at $106.02, the stock is -0.72% and -0.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.4 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 6.06% off its SMA200. WEC registered 31.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $107.027 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $99.9596.

The stock witnessed a -2.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.40%, and is -0.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.52% over the week and 1.28% over the month.

WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) has around 7017 employees, a market worth around $33.83B and $9.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.69 and Fwd P/E is 18.94. Profit margin for the company is 17.96%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.85% and -4.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.52%).

with sales reaching $1.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.32% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 10.24% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.70% in year-over-year returns.

1600.0 institutions hold shares in WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC), with institutional investors hold 83.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 319.13M, and float is at 318.60M with Short Float at 4.13%. Institutions hold 83.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 39.73 million shares valued at $3.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.5764 of the WEC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 29.19 million shares valued at $2.29 billion to account for 9.2415 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 21.57 million shares representing 6.8292 and valued at over $1.69 billion, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.4841 of the shares totaling 7.85 million with a market value of $614.14 million.

WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Erickson Joshua M, the company’s VP and Deputy General Counsel. SEC filings show that Erickson Joshua M sold 2,155 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $107.77 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2686.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, Garcia-Thomas Cristina A (Director) disposed off 525 shares at an average price of $103.71 for $54446.0. The insider now directly holds 3,291 shares of WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC).