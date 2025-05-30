Which institution holds the most shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CCCS) is -25.32% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.14 and a high of $12.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CCCS stock was last observed hovering at around $8.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $8.76, the stock is -1.91% and -1.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.82 million and changing 0.92% at the moment leaves the stock -16.70% off its SMA200. CCCS registered -26.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.9108 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.5162.

The stock witnessed a -6.11% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.01%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 3.57% over the month.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) has around 2870 employees, a market worth around $5.77B and $969.13M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 616.90 and Fwd P/E is 21.63. Profit margin for the company is 0.95%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.62% and -31.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.28%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.57% this year

448.0 institutions hold shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS), with institutional investors hold 100.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 658.64M, and float is at 517.86M with Short Float at 5.42%. Institutions hold 95.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ADVENT INTERNATIONAL CORP/MA with over 139.34 million shares valued at $1.55 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 22.8431 of the CCCS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with 55.94 million shares valued at $621.48 million to account for 9.1703 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 45.55 million shares representing 7.4679 and valued at over $506.1 million, while OAK HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 4.5974 of the shares totaling 28.04 million with a market value of $311.57 million.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by De Crescenzo Neil E., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that De Crescenzo Neil E. bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $8.54 per share for a total of $0.85 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Young Lauren (Director) sold a total of 30,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $9.08 per share for $272.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.56 million shares of the CCCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Wei Eric (Director) disposed off 30,000,000 shares at an average price of $9.08 for $272.4 million. The insider now directly holds 1,562,344 shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (CCCS).