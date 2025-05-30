Which institution holds the most shares in Chewy Inc (CHWY)

Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) is 32.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.16 and a high of $45.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CHWY stock was last observed hovering at around $44.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.26%.

Currently trading at $44.41, the stock is 8.26% and 20.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.93 million and changing 0.59% at the moment leaves the stock 33.03% off its SMA200. CHWY registered 168.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.8462 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.3842.

The stock witnessed a 19.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.92%, and is 1.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.18% over the week and 1.74% over the month.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $18.43B and $11.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 49.38 and Fwd P/E is 58.23. Profit margin for the company is 3.31%. Distance from 52-week low is 131.78% and -1.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.41%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -44.60% this year

639.0 institutions hold shares in Chewy Inc (CHWY), with institutional investors hold 207.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 193.89M, and float is at 191.45M with Short Float at 7.73%. Institutions hold 200.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BC PARTNERS ADVISORS L.P. with over 275.98 million shares valued at $7.52 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 64.2756 of the CHWY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with 19.33 million shares valued at $526.63 million to account for 4.5026 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 10.27 million shares representing 2.3922 and valued at over $279.8 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 2.28 of the shares totaling 9.79 million with a market value of $266.68 million.

Chewy Inc (CHWY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Singh Sumit, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Singh Sumit sold 132,948 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $42.08 per share for a total of $5.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Chewy Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 19 ’25 that Singh Sumit (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 75,142 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 19 ’25 and was made at $43.01 per share for $3.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.5 million shares of the CHWY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, Singh Sumit (Officer) Proposed Sale 75,142 shares at an average price of $43.01 for $3.23 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Chewy Inc (CHWY).