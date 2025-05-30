Which institution holds the most shares in Compass Inc (COMP)

Compass Inc (NYSE: COMP) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.34 and a high of $10.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The COMP stock was last observed hovering at around $5.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $5.85, the stock is -11.58% and -22.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.67 million and changing 0.52% at the moment leaves the stock -14.52% off its SMA200. COMP registered 43.38% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.35%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.546 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.84335.

The stock witnessed a -23.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -35.07%, and is 0.86% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Compass Inc (COMP) has around 2566 employees, a market worth around $3.11B and $5.93B in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.52. Profit margin for the company is -1.22%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.15% and -42.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.10%).

with sales reaching $2.08B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.96% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.12% in year-over-year returns.

400.0 institutions hold shares in Compass Inc (COMP), with institutional investors hold 77.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 508.57M, and float is at 461.69M with Short Float at 6.15%. Institutions hold 75.65% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with over 75.57 million shares valued at $272.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.1545 of the COMP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 64.26 million shares valued at $231.34 million to account for 12.8869 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 35.65 million shares representing 7.1499 and valued at over $128.35 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.3421 of the shares totaling 26.64 million with a market value of $95.9 million.

Compass Inc (COMP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SVF Excalibur (Cayman) Ltd sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 24 ’25 at a price of $9.15 per share for a total of $91.5 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48.07 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 03 ’25, The RR3 WY Trust (Affiliate) Proposed Sale 96,396 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $0.87 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Compass Inc (COMP).