Which institution holds the most shares in Digital Turbine Inc (APPS)

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS) is 185.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.18 and a high of $6.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The APPS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.55 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28%.

Currently trading at $4.83, the stock is 16.61% and 40.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.77 million and changing 6.15% at the moment leaves the stock 63.42% off its SMA200. APPS registered 125.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 217.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.449 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.95575.

The stock witnessed a 52.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.92%, and is 16.39% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 5.89% over the month.

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) has around 754 employees, a market worth around $507.18M and $483.58M in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.38. Profit margin for the company is -64.06%. Distance from 52-week low is 309.32% and -29.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-53.55%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -50.00% this year

220.0 institutions hold shares in Digital Turbine Inc (APPS), with institutional investors hold 65.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.83M, and float is at 90.87M with Short Float at 7.84%. Institutions hold 62.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 8.34 million shares valued at $13.85 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.1496 of the APPS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.73 million shares valued at $11.18 million to account for 6.5771 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. which holds 4.7 million shares representing 4.5854 and valued at over $7.79 million, while GREENHAVEN ROAD INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. holds 2.1991 of the shares totaling 2.25 million with a market value of $3.74 million.

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that STONE WILLIAM GORDON III bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 10 ’25 at a price of $2.59 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.76 million shares.

Digital Turbine Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 27 ’24 that STERLING MICHELLE M (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 27 ’24 and was made at $1.43 per share for $10010.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24640.0 shares of the APPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 26 ’24, Chestnutt Roy H (Director) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $1.42 for $9940.0. The insider now directly holds 216,364 shares of Digital Turbine Inc (APPS).