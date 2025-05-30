Which institution holds the most shares in Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN) is 11.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.02 and a high of $18.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ELAN stock was last observed hovering at around $13.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $13.52, the stock is 11.02% and 27.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.28 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 9.86% off its SMA200. ELAN registered -19.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.6122 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.3071.

The stock witnessed a 38.81% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.81%, and is 7.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 5.60% over the month.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) has around 9450 employees, a market worth around $6.71B and $4.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.04 and Fwd P/E is 14.12. Profit margin for the company is 8.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 68.58% and -28.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.48%).

with sales reaching $1.19B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.38% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.13% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.16% in year-over-year returns.

500.0 institutions hold shares in Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN), with institutional investors hold 102.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 496.46M, and float is at 491.95M with Short Float at 5.58%. Institutions hold 101.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is DODGE & COX with over 83.58 million shares valued at $1.21 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.9128 of the ELAN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with 52.8 million shares valued at $761.94 million to account for 10.6845 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 49.45 million shares representing 10.0056 and valued at over $713.53 million, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 5.6794 of the shares totaling 28.07 million with a market value of $405.02 million.

Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kurzius Lawrence Erik, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kurzius Lawrence Erik bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 ’25 at a price of $10.90 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Elanco Animal Health Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 ’25 that Kurzius Lawrence Erik (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 ’25 and was made at $10.20 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the ELAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05 ’25, HOOVER R DAVID (Director) acquired 25,000 shares at an average price of $10.90 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 210,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN).