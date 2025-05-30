rts logo

Which institution holds the most shares in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ: EOSE) is -7.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.66 and a high of $7.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EOSE stock was last observed hovering at around $5.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.48%.

Currently trading at $4.51, the stock is -25.39% and -10.52% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 60.44 million and changing -24.69% at the moment leaves the stock 13.33% off its SMA200. EOSE registered 536.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.0456 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9839.

The stock witnessed a -16.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.93%, and is -23.86% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 15.34% over the week and 10.29% over the month.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) has around 430 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $19.46M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4225.46%. Distance from 52-week low is 586.17% and -38.65% from its 52-week high.

with sales reaching $26M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 88.79% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 964.96% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2,795.39% in year-over-year returns.

216.0 institutions hold shares in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE), with institutional investors hold 46.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 227.05M, and float is at 220.60M with Short Float at 30.60%. Institutions hold 44.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 8.6 million shares valued at $10.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.0725 of the EOSE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ELECTRON CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC with 7.67 million shares valued at $9.74 million to account for 3.6326 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STIFEL FINANCIAL CORP which holds 4.94 million shares representing 2.3414 and valued at over $6.28 million, while ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. holds 1.9598 of the shares totaling 4.14 million with a market value of $5.26 million.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, Mastrangelo Joe (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 270,384 shares at an average price of $6.86 for $1.85 million. The insider now directly holds 1,109,409 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises Inc (EOSE).

