Which institution holds the most shares in Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: FUTU) is 34.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.61 and a high of $130.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FUTU stock was last observed hovering at around $107.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $107.36, the stock is 1.01% and 9.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.23 million and changing -0.32% at the moment leaves the stock 18.23% off its SMA200. FUTU registered 47.23% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $98.2257 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $91.59028.

The stock witnessed a 16.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.65%, and is -1.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.40% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU) has around 3343 employees, a market worth around $10.18B and $2.01B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.92 and Fwd P/E is 13.30. Profit margin for the company is 41.75%. Distance from 52-week low is 112.15% and -17.97% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 31.00% this year

510.0 institutions hold shares in Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (FUTU), with institutional investors hold 51.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 112.76M, and float is at 90.87M with Short Float at 2.94%. Institutions hold 43.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with over 4.44 million shares valued at $291.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.1681 of the FUTU Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MORGAN STANLEY with 3.7 million shares valued at $242.86 million to account for 2.6385 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 2.69 million shares representing 1.9142 and valued at over $176.19 million, while GREENWOODS ASSET MANAGEMENT HONG KONG LTD. holds 1.6612 of the shares totaling 2.33 million with a market value of $152.91 million.