Which institution holds the most shares in Gamestop Corporation (GME)

Gamestop Corporation (NYSE: GME) is -5.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.73 and a high of $48.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GME stock was last observed hovering at around $31.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.64%.

Currently trading at $29.57, the stock is 2.98% and 11.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15.77 million and changing -5.25% at the moment leaves the stock 16.10% off its SMA200. GME registered 55.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $26.6356 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.47035.

The stock witnessed a 8.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.79%, and is 5.42% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.88% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) has around 6000 employees, a market worth around $13.23B and $3.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.33 and Fwd P/E is 62.91. Profit margin for the company is 3.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.88% and -38.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.53%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 42.42% this year

432.0 institutions hold shares in Gamestop Corporation (GME), with institutional investors hold 37.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 447.00M, and float is at 408.69M with Short Float at 12.12%. Institutions hold 34.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 29.7 million shares valued at $733.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.686 of the GME Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 22.6 million shares valued at $557.98 million to account for 5.8487 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 8.07 million shares representing 2.0893 and valued at over $199.33 million, while CITADEL ADVISORS LLC holds 1.4838 of the shares totaling 5.73 million with a market value of $141.56 million.

Gamestop Corporation (GME) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Attal Alain, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Attal Alain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 10 ’25 at a price of $25.75 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.57 million shares.

Gamestop Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 ’25 that Cheng Lawrence (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 ’25 and was made at $21.54 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 83000.0 shares of the GME stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03 ’25, Cohen Ryan (President, CEO and Chairman) acquired 500,000 shares at an average price of $21.55 for $10.78 million. The insider now directly holds 37,347,842 shares of Gamestop Corporation (GME).