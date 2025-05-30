Which institution holds the most shares in Garrett Motion Inc (GTX)

Garrett Motion Inc (NASDAQ: GTX) is 18.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.01 and a high of $12.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GTX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $10.68, the stock is -5.81% and 9.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.89 million and changing -1.66% at the moment leaves the stock 19.96% off its SMA200. GTX registered 18.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.7533 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.902825.

The stock witnessed a 15.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.43%, and is 3.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.84% over the week and 4.83% over the month.

Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $2.16B and $3.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.27. Profit margin for the company is 8.09%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.25% and -11.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (34.62%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -10.46% this year

369.0 institutions hold shares in Garrett Motion Inc (GTX), with institutional investors hold 92.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 203.93M, and float is at 199.65M with Short Float at 2.99%. Institutions hold 91.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is OAKTREE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with over 44.08 million shares valued at $378.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.6516 of the GTX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CENTERBRIDGE PARTNERS, L.P. with 38.07 million shares valued at $326.98 million to account for 16.9691 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. which holds 27.34 million shares representing 12.1884 and valued at over $234.86 million, while SESSA CAPITAL IM, L.P. holds 6.37 of the shares totaling 14.29 million with a market value of $122.74 million.

Garrett Motion Inc (GTX) Insider Activity

Garrett Motion Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 ’25 that CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 ’25 and was made at $12.05 per share for $0.6 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24.9 million shares of the GTX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 08 ’25, CYRUS CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 200,000 shares at an average price of $11.38 for $2.28 million. The insider now directly holds 24,951,724 shares of Garrett Motion Inc (GTX).