Which institution holds the most shares in Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP)

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ: GRYP) is 148.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.13 and a high of $2.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GRYP stock was last observed hovering at around $1.10 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11%.

Currently trading at $0.99, the stock is 9.52% and 110.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.78 million and changing -9.65% at the moment leaves the stock 97.56% off its SMA200. GRYP registered -24.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 44.61%.

The stock witnessed a 268.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 245.70%, and is -18.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.40% over the week and 28.65% over the month.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) has around 3 employees, a market worth around $72.11M and $14.61M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -108.41%. Distance from 52-week low is 691.95% and -66.08% from its 52-week high.

The EPS is expected to grow by 11.76% this year

30.0 institutions hold shares in Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP), with institutional investors hold 7.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.99M, and float is at 51.24M with Short Float at 9.82%. Institutions hold 5.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with over 0.88 million shares valued at $1.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.2559 of the GRYP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MURCHINSON LTD. with 0.79 million shares valued at $0.94 million to account for 2.0391 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MMCAP INTERNATIONAL INC. SPC which holds 0.59 million shares representing 1.5122 and valued at over $0.7 million, while MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC holds 0.7093 of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $0.33 million.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tolhurst Daniel George, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Tolhurst Daniel George sold 8,139 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $1.30 per share for a total of $10548.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.61 million shares.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Tolhurst Daniel George (Director) sold a total of 474,339 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $1.30 per share for $0.62 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the GRYP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, Tolhurst Daniel George (Director) disposed off 1,981,233 shares at an average price of $1.45 for $2.87 million. The insider now directly holds 1,095,983 shares of Gryphon Digital Mining Inc (GRYP).