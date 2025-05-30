Which institution holds the most shares in IonQ Inc (IONQ)

IonQ Inc (NYSE: IONQ) is 3.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.22 and a high of $54.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IONQ stock was last observed hovering at around $47.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -4.36%.

Currently trading at $43.20, the stock is 21.51% and 48.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25.18 million and changing -9.17% at the moment leaves the stock 70.86% off its SMA200. IONQ registered 412.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 35.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.1268 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.2835.

The stock witnessed a 53.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 73.42%, and is 28.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.06% over the week and 8.41% over the month.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) has around 407 employees, a market worth around $10.70B and $43.06M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -753.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 594.53% and -21.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.64%).

with sales reaching $17.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.64% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 95.64% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 51.36% in year-over-year returns.

498.0 institutions hold shares in IonQ Inc (IONQ), with institutional investors hold 42.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 243.07M, and float is at 235.64M with Short Float at 17.12%. Institutions hold 40.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 20.31 million shares valued at $142.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5955 of the IONQ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.16 million shares valued at $99.55 million to account for 6.6911 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC which holds 4.22 million shares representing 1.9943 and valued at over $29.68 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 1.9776 of the shares totaling 4.19 million with a market value of $29.42 million.

IonQ Inc (IONQ) Insider Activity

IonQ Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 ’25 that Alameddine Rima (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 20,047 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 ’25 and was made at $18.57 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.57 million shares of the IONQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, Chapman Peter Hume (Executive Chair) disposed off 12,069 shares at an average price of $18.57 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 402,294 shares of IonQ Inc (IONQ).