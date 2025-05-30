Which institution holds the most shares in Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN)

Mullen Automotive Inc (NASDAQ: MULN) is -100.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $2868000.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MULN stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $0.11, the stock is -49.37% and -98.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44.47 million and changing -29.67% at the moment leaves the stock -100.00% off its SMA200. MULN registered -100.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -100.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.708 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $26005.826.

The stock witnessed a -78.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -99.96%, and is -37.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.25% over the week and 22.64% over the month.

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) has around 388 employees, a market worth around $4.75M and $8.93M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4916.31%. Distance from 52-week low is -26.68% and -100.00% from its 52-week high.

9.0 institutions hold shares in Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN), with institutional investors hold 7.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.45M, and float is at 44.42M with Short Float at 10.91%. Institutions hold 6.33% of the Float.

Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HRT FINANCIAL LP, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that HRT FINANCIAL LP bought 546,706 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 ’25 at a price of $0.08 per share for a total of $43736.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

Mullen Automotive Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 ’25 that HRT FINANCIAL LP (10% Owner) sold a total of 2,012,436 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 ’25 and was made at $0.08 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.35 million shares of the MULN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05 ’25, WINTER MARY (Director) disposed off 62,000 shares at an average price of $2.01 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Mullen Automotive Inc (MULN).