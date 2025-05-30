Which institution holds the most shares in NET Power Inc (NPWR)

NET Power Inc (NYSE: NPWR) is -78.28% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.48 and a high of $14.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NPWR stock was last observed hovering at around $1.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.55%.

Currently trading at $2.30, the stock is 29.07% and 8.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.83 million and changing 31.43% at the moment leaves the stock -67.13% off its SMA200. NPWR registered -78.62% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -81.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.1122 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.9983.

The stock witnessed a 34.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -67.79%, and is 53.33% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.66% over the week and 8.41% over the month.

NET Power Inc (NPWR) has around 68 employees, a market worth around $503.86M and $0.25M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -62848.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.41% and -83.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.58%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.75% this year

153.0 institutions hold shares in NET Power Inc (NPWR), with institutional investors hold 96.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.06M, and float is at 31.75M with Short Float at 11.13%. Institutions hold 84.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SHARE ANDREW L. with over 9.94 million shares valued at $97.69 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.8223 of the NPWR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 2.38 million shares valued at $23.38 million to account for 3.3078 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ENCOMPASS CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC which holds 2.09 million shares representing 2.906 and valued at over $20.54 million, while KENSICO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CORP holds 2.4735 of the shares totaling 1.78 million with a market value of $17.48 million.

NET Power Inc (NPWR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rosser Kelly, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Rosser Kelly sold 1,127 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 ’25 at a price of $2.25 per share for a total of $2531.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2531.0 shares.

NET Power Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 03 ’25 that PATEL AKASH S. (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,359 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 03 ’25 and was made at $2.29 per share for $16871.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NPWR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03 ’25, AKASH PATEL (Officer) Proposed Sale 7,359 shares at an average price of $2.50 for $18398.0. The insider now directly holds shares of NET Power Inc (NPWR).