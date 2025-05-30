Which institution holds the most shares in Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Peloton Interactive Inc (NASDAQ: PTON) is -17.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.83 and a high of $10.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PTON stock was last observed hovering at around $7.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $7.14, the stock is 4.95% and 11.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.38 million and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 3.52% off its SMA200. PTON registered 126.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.3912 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.8974.

The stock witnessed a 3.03% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.90%, and is 10.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.21% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) has around 2918 employees, a market worth around $2.85B and $2.53B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -6.77%. Distance from 52-week low is 152.30% and -34.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 72.33% this year

568.0 institutions hold shares in Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON), with institutional investors hold 92.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 382.31M, and float is at 372.91M with Short Float at 17.83%. Institutions hold 92.13% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 42.18 million shares valued at $142.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.5403 of the PTON Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 33.24 million shares valued at $112.36 million to account for 8.8992 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 26.71 million shares representing 7.1506 and valued at over $90.28 million, while CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS holds 7.0355 of the shares totaling 26.28 million with a market value of $88.83 million.

Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Caldwell Nick V., the company’s Chief Product Officer. SEC filings show that Caldwell Nick V. sold 31,337 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $6.49 per share for a total of $0.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.5 million shares.

Peloton Interactive Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Baig Saqib (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 15,893 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $6.57 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the PTON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Baig Saqib (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $6.83 for $40980.0. The insider now directly holds 147,155 shares of Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON).