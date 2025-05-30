Which institution holds the most shares in Permian Resources Corp (PR)

Permian Resources Corp (NYSE: PR) is -10.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.01 and a high of $16.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $12.80, the stock is -0.75% and 1.37% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.37 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -7.94% off its SMA200. PR registered -18.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.6268 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.90705.

The stock witnessed a 4.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.96%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) has around 482 employees, a market worth around $10.24B and $5.13B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.90 and Fwd P/E is 9.33. Profit margin for the company is 22.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.87% and -23.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.89%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.17% this year

688.0 institutions hold shares in Permian Resources Corp (PR), with institutional investors hold 99.22% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 704.87M, and float is at 536.20M with Short Float at 6.34%. Institutions hold 98.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 54.34 million shares valued at $877.59 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.8755 of the PR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 50.39 million shares valued at $813.73 million to account for 8.2296 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC which holds 39.19 million shares representing 6.4007 and valued at over $632.88 million, while POST OAK ENERGY HOLDINGS, LLC holds 3.4379 of the shares totaling 21.05 million with a market value of $339.94 million.

Permian Resources Corp (PR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Quinn William J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Quinn William J bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 ’25 at a price of $12.10 per share for a total of $3.02 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.31 million shares.

Permian Resources Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 ’25 that Quinn William J (Director) bought a total of 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 ’25 and was made at $13.07 per share for $6.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.81 million shares of the PR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 04 ’25, Quinn William J (Director) acquired 250,000 shares at an average price of $12.34 for $3.09 million. The insider now directly holds 1,062,429 shares of Permian Resources Corp (PR).