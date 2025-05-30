Which institution holds the most shares in Plug Power Inc (PLUG)

rts logo

Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) is -56.51% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.69 and a high of $3.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PLUG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.93, the stock is 13.38% and -10.02% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 155.85 million and changing -0.01% at the moment leaves the stock -48.85% off its SMA200. PLUG registered -71.50% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.0298 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8112.

The stock witnessed a -3.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.17%, and is 20.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 6.73% over the month.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) has around 3224 employees, a market worth around $998.98M and $642.22M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -312.29%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.26% and -73.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-76.78%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 77.70% this year

574.0 institutions hold shares in Plug Power Inc (PLUG), with institutional investors hold 49.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 26.32%. Institutions hold 46.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 69.97 million shares valued at $163.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4953 of the PLUG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 62.35 million shares valued at $145.28 million to account for 8.4622 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NORGES BANK which holds 28.7 million shares representing 3.8952 and valued at over $66.87 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 3.5133 of the shares totaling 25.89 million with a market value of $60.32 million.

Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by MIDDLETON PAUL B, the company’s CFO & Executive VP. SEC filings show that MIDDLETON PAUL B bought 350,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $0.72 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.91 million shares.

Plug Power Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 01 ’24 that MCNAMEE GEORGE C (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 01 ’24 and was made at $2.09 per share for $20916.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.68 million shares of the PLUG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 01 ’24, MSSB C/FGEORGE C MCNAMEEIRA RO (Officer) Proposed Sale 10,000 shares at an average price of $1.96 for $19600.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Plug Power Inc (PLUG).

