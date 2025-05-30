rts logo

Which institution holds the most shares in Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ: PRTA) is -66.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.32 and a high of $25.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRTA stock was last observed hovering at around $4.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $4.70, the stock is -32.36% and -49.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.38 million and changing 2.17% at the moment leaves the stock -68.07% off its SMA200. PRTA registered -76.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -67.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.3487 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.71945.

The stock witnessed a -51.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -68.94%, and is -31.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 18.64% over the week and 8.87% over the month.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) has around 163 employees, a market worth around $252.98M and $137.94M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -79.94%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.80% and -81.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-24.76%).

with sales reaching $5.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.11% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -74.65% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -95.49% in year-over-year returns.

241.0 institutions hold shares in Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA), with institutional investors hold 108.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.83M, and float is at 42.32M with Short Float at 21.15%. Institutions hold 88.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ECOR1 CAPITAL, LLC with over 11.58 million shares valued at $239.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.5453 of the PRTA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is FMR LLC with 8.07 million shares valued at $166.48 million to account for 15.0012 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ which holds 4.24 million shares representing 7.881 and valued at over $87.46 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 7.1737 of the shares totaling 3.86 million with a market value of $79.61 million.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by EcoR1 Capital, LLC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that EcoR1 Capital, LLC sold 3,317,938 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 ’25 at a price of $8.36 per share for a total of $27.74 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.27 million shares.

Prothena Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 06 ’25 that EcoR1 Capital, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 1,984,053 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 06 ’25 and was made at $7.64 per share for $15.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.3 million shares of the PRTA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05 ’25, EcoR1 Capital, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 977,693 shares at an average price of $8.11 for $7.93 million. The insider now directly holds 7,288,649 shares of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA).

