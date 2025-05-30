Which institution holds the most shares in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE: SLB) is -12.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $31.11 and a high of $50.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLB stock was last observed hovering at around $33.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $33.68, the stock is -2.35% and -6.57% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 9.9 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -16.48% off its SMA200. SLB registered -27.16% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $36.0476 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $40.32735.

The stock witnessed a -1.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.67%, and is -0.56% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.79% over the week and 1.66% over the month.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) has around 110000 employees, a market worth around $45.81B and $36.09B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.43 and Fwd P/E is 9.92. Profit margin for the company is 11.61%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.26% and -33.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.95%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -7.76% this year

2090.0 institutions hold shares in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB), with institutional investors hold 89.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.36B, and float is at 1.36B with Short Float at 4.77%. Institutions hold 89.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 136.28 million shares valued at $6.43 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.5431 of the SLB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 119.84 million shares valued at $5.65 billion to account for 8.3925 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS which holds 103.94 million shares representing 7.279 and valued at over $4.9 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 6.2802 of the shares totaling 89.68 million with a market value of $4.25 billion.

Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by de La Chevardiere Patrick, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that de La Chevardiere Patrick sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $33.58 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23525.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28 ’25, Raman Aparna (Chief Strategy & Mktg Officer) disposed off 25,133 shares at an average price of $42.28 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 31,031 shares of Schlumberger Ltd (SLB).