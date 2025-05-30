Which institution holds the most shares in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) is 0.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.58 and a high of $36.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LUV stock was last observed hovering at around $32.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.82%.

Currently trading at $33.71, the stock is 7.42% and 12.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.14 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 10.14% off its SMA200. LUV registered 25.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.8942 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.60615.

The stock witnessed a 23.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.02%, and is 6.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.67% over the week and 1.92% over the month.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) has around 72450 employees, a market worth around $19.21B and $27.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.03 and Fwd P/E is 13.36. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.96% and -6.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.82%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 23.36% this year

1090.0 institutions hold shares in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV), with institutional investors hold 95.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 569.87M, and float is at 563.08M with Short Float at 9.87%. Institutions hold 94.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 67.6 million shares valued at $1.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.286 of the LUV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with 57.92 million shares valued at $1.66 billion to account for 9.6694 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ which holds 49.91 million shares representing 8.332 and valued at over $1.43 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 6.6275 of the shares totaling 39.7 million with a market value of $1.14 billion.

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SARETSKY GREGG A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SARETSKY GREGG A bought 3,670 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 30 ’25 at a price of $27.29 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14881.0 shares.

Southwest Airlines Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 29 ’25 that Breber Pierre R (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 29 ’25 and was made at $26.89 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 44000.0 shares of the LUV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 28 ’25, Hess David P (Director) acquired 7,500 shares at an average price of $26.52 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 23,156 shares of Southwest Airlines Co (LUV).