Which institution holds the most shares in Tempus AI Inc (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc (NASDAQ: TEM) is 61.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.89 and a high of $91.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TEM stock was last observed hovering at around $53.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.23%.

Currently trading at $54.43, the stock is -9.63% and 3.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.2 million and changing 2.31% at the moment leaves the stock 4.32% off its SMA200. TEM registered a loss of -7.12% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.6028 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.177624.

The stock witnessed a 0.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.57%, and is -6.38% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.91% over the week and 7.83% over the month.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) has around 2400 employees, a market worth around $9.42B and $803.32M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -89.79%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.79% and -40.48% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-61.41%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.27% this year

348.0 institutions hold shares in Tempus AI Inc (TEM), with institutional investors hold 66.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 167.99M, and float is at 91.55M with Short Float at 23.01%. Institutions hold 37.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SOFTBANK GROUP CORP. with over 5.41 million shares valued at $189.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.5061 of the TEM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 5.23 million shares valued at $182.95 million to account for 3.3904 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NEA MANAGEMENT COMPANY, LLC which holds 4.57 million shares representing 2.966 and valued at over $160.05 million, while NOVO HOLDINGS A/S holds 2.6428 of the shares totaling 4.07 million with a market value of $142.6 million.

Tempus AI Inc (TEM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rogers James William, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Rogers James William sold 23,121 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $63.27 per share for a total of $1.46 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Tempus AI Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Polovin Andrew (EVP and General Counsel) sold a total of 17,552 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $63.43 per share for $1.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the TEM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Phelps Erik (EVP & Chief Admin & Legal Off) disposed off 8,415 shares at an average price of $63.21 for $0.53 million. The insider now directly holds 149,096 shares of Tempus AI Inc (TEM).