Which institution holds the most shares in TeraWulf Inc (WULF)

TeraWulf Inc (NASDAQ: WULF) is -35.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.98 and a high of $9.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WULF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15%.

Currently trading at $3.64, the stock is 1.79% and 17.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32.15 million and changing -3.96% at the moment leaves the stock -24.01% off its SMA200. WULF registered 75.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -51.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0874 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.79025.

The stock witnessed a 24.66% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.83%, and is -6.91% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 7.02% over the month.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) has around 12 employees, a market worth around $1.40B and $132.02M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -94.54%. Distance from 52-week low is 83.84% and -60.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-18.85%).

with sales reaching $46.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -62.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.65% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 30.15% in year-over-year returns.

364.0 institutions hold shares in TeraWulf Inc (WULF), with institutional investors hold 74.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 383.73M, and float is at 286.29M with Short Float at 31.90%. Institutions hold 54.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.53 million shares valued at $86.9 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.7322 of the WULF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 18.2 million shares valued at $80.99 million to account for 5.3425 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP which holds 7.12 million shares representing 2.0908 and valued at over $31.7 million, while BERYL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 1.9577 of the shares totaling 6.67 million with a market value of $29.68 million.

TeraWulf Inc (WULF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bucella Michael C., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bucella Michael C. bought 4,796 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 ’25 at a price of $4.17 per share for a total of $19999.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

TeraWulf Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 ’24 that Deane Kenneth J (Chief Acct Officer + Treasurer) sold a total of 69,996 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 ’24 and was made at $3.25 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.34 million shares of the WULF stock.