Which institution holds the most shares in Viasat, Inc (VSAT)

Viasat, Inc (NASDAQ: VSAT) is 8.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.69 and a high of $26.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VSAT stock was last observed hovering at around $9.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $9.27, the stock is -5.83% and -2.91% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.68 million and changing 0.32% at the moment leaves the stock -12.11% off its SMA200. VSAT registered -42.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.5478 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.5476.

The stock witnessed a -1.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.70%, and is -7.39% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.08% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) has around 7000 employees, a market worth around $1.21B and $4.52B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -12.72%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.57% and -65.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.00%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 55.60% this year

344.0 institutions hold shares in Viasat, Inc (VSAT), with institutional investors hold 110.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 130.21M, and float is at 113.25M with Short Float at 22.94%. Institutions hold 103.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 14.76 million shares valued at $187.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.6603 of the VSAT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with 13.76 million shares valued at $174.74 million to account for 10.8701 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 12.84 million shares representing 10.1411 and valued at over $163.02 million, while ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD holds 8.972 of the shares totaling 11.36 million with a market value of $144.23 million.

Viasat, Inc (VSAT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TRITON LUXTOPHOLDING SARL, the company’s. SEC filings show that TRITON LUXTOPHOLDING SARL sold 3,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 ’25 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $33.75 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.8 million shares.

Viasat, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 ’25 that ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN () sold a total of 3,750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 ’25 and was made at $9.00 per share for $33.75 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.8 million shares of the VSAT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10 ’25, CPP Investment Board Private H () disposed off 3,750,000 shares at an average price of $9.00 for $33.75 million. The insider now directly holds 4,795,334 shares of Viasat, Inc (VSAT).