Which institution holds the most shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO)

Victoria’s Secret & Co (NYSE: VSCO) is -50.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.76 and a high of $48.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VSCO stock was last observed hovering at around $20.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28%.

Currently trading at $20.71, the stock is -3.09% and 5.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.13 million and changing -1.33% at the moment leaves the stock -26.76% off its SMA200. VSCO registered -0.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.5396 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.27745.

The stock witnessed a 10.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.93%, and is -6.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.49% over the week and 4.17% over the month.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) has around 31000 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $6.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.53 and Fwd P/E is 8.80. Profit margin for the company is 2.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.51% and -57.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.43%).

with sales reaching $1.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -17.45% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.12% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.47% in year-over-year returns.

440.0 institutions hold shares in Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO), with institutional investors hold 107.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.00M, and float is at 68.20M with Short Float at 16.84%. Institutions hold 92.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 13.01 million shares valued at $229.87 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.678 of the VSCO Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 8.89 million shares valued at $157.1 million to account for 11.3987 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 3.29 million shares representing 4.2177 and valued at over $58.13 million, while AQR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 3.4728 of the shares totaling 2.71 million with a market value of $47.86 million.

Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD bought 212,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 03 ’25 at a price of $16.15 per share for a total of $3.43 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10.31 million shares.

Victoria’s Secret & Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 28 ’25 that BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (10% Owner) bought a total of 584,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 28 ’25 and was made at $18.48 per share for $10.79 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10.1 million shares of the VSCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 27 ’25, BBRC INTERNATIONAL PTE LTD (10% Owner) acquired 124,326 shares at an average price of $19.46 for $2.42 million. The insider now directly holds 9,514,131 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co (VSCO).