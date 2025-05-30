Which institution holds the most shares in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA)

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ZVSA) is -37.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.47 and a high of $6.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ZVSA stock was last observed hovering at around $0.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $0.66, the stock is 16.94% and -0.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.49 million and changing 15.45% at the moment leaves the stock -54.26% off its SMA200. ZVSA registered -84.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.65902 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.440665.

The stock witnessed a -1.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -43.68%, and is 19.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.54% over the week and 8.15% over the month.

ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA) has around 7 employees, a market worth around $3.14M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 39.36% and -89.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.77%).

7.0 institutions hold shares in ZyVersa Therapeutics Inc (ZVSA), with institutional investors hold 1.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.77M, and float is at 4.76M with Short Float at 4.66%. Institutions hold 1.06% of the Float.