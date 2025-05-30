Which Institutions Own Shares In Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM)?

Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMTM) is -3.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.01 and a high of $34.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMTM stock was last observed hovering at around $20.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $20.36, the stock is -4.57% and 2.36% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.9 million and changing -1.55% at the moment leaves the stock -10.03% off its SMA200. AMTM registered a loss of -16.66% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.8914 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.63053.

The stock witnessed a -8.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.82%, and is -1.40% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.03% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) has around 53000 employees, a market worth around $4.95B and $11.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 302.08 and Fwd P/E is 8.55. Profit margin for the company is 0.15%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.17% and -40.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.18%).

with sales reaching $3.51B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.28% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 67.19% year-over-year.

553.0 institutions hold shares in Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM), with institutional investors hold 100.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 243.32M, and float is at 197.06M with Short Float at 4.33%. Institutions hold 99.12% of the Float.

Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Loughran Barbara, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Loughran Barbara bought 4,600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 ’25 at a price of $21.23 per share for a total of $97635.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4600.0 shares.

Amentum Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 ’25 that DEMETRIOU STEVEN J. (Executive Chair) bought a total of 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 ’25 and was made at $20.81 per share for $2.08 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.62 million shares of the AMTM stock.