Which Institutions Own Shares In ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI)?

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (NASDAQ: ATAI) is 74.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $2.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATAI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $2.32, the stock is 35.36% and 51.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.8 million and changing 0.43% at the moment leaves the stock 58.43% off its SMA200. ATAI registered 44.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 44.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5311 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4644.

The stock witnessed a 64.54% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.61%, and is 21.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 5.33% over the month.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) has around 54 employees, a market worth around $464.78M and $0.33M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -38852.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 125.24% and -9.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-77.36%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.13% this year

106.0 institutions hold shares in ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI), with institutional investors hold 35.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 199.78M, and float is at 134.40M with Short Float at 9.52%. Institutions hold 32.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WALLEYE CAPITAL LLC with over 2.76 million shares valued at $3.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.7226 of the ATAI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MORGAN STANLEY with 2.72 million shares valued at $3.62 million to account for 1.6952 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 1.31 million shares representing 0.8148 and valued at over $1.74 million, while BROWN UNIVERSITY holds 0.448 of the shares totaling 0.72 million with a market value of $0.96 million.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kirpekar Sahil, the company’s Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Kirpekar Sahil sold 48,563 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 21 ’25 at a price of $1.35 per share for a total of $65560.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

ATAI Life Sciences N.V disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 21 ’25 that Craig Kevin James (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 11,563 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 21 ’25 and was made at $1.35 per share for $15610.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8437.0 shares of the ATAI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 21 ’25, Rao Srinivas disposed off 75,418 shares at an average price of $1.35 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 212,942 shares of ATAI Life Sciences N.V (ATAI).