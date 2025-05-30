Which Institutions Own Shares In Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL)?

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (NASDAQ: AUTL) is -25.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.11 and a high of $5.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AUTL stock was last observed hovering at around $1.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1%.

Currently trading at $1.75, the stock is 24.60% and 21.27% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.3 million and changing 6.06% at the moment leaves the stock -34.00% off its SMA200. AUTL registered -55.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.4431 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.651575.

The stock witnessed a 33.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is 19.05% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 5.48% over the month.

Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL) has around 647 employees, a market worth around $465.75M and $9.01M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -2642.69%. Distance from 52-week low is 58.37% and -65.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.06%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.38% this year

124.0 institutions hold shares in Autolus Therapeutics plc ADR (AUTL), with institutional investors hold 105.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 266.14M, and float is at 240.33M with Short Float at 4.40%. Institutions hold 86.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is SYNCONA PORTFOLIO LTD with over 21.35 million shares valued at $74.29 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.0243 of the AUTL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKSTONE INC. with 20.49 million shares valued at $71.29 million to account for 7.7006 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 17.89 million shares representing 6.7248 and valued at over $62.26 million, while DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP holds 5.7409 of the shares totaling 15.27 million with a market value of $53.15 million.