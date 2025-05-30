Which Institutions Own Shares In Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)?

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) is -36.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.09 and a high of $22.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLMN stock was last observed hovering at around $7.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $7.71, the stock is -3.77% and -1.47% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock -37.55% off its SMA200. BLMN registered -63.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.8252 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.34645.

The stock witnessed a -2.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.05%, and is 1.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.36% over the week and 5.58% over the month.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) has around 81000 employees, a market worth around $655.82M and $4.18B in sales. Fwd P/E is 6.13. Profit margin for the company is -0.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.60% and -65.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.08%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.48% this year

348.0 institutions hold shares in Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN), with institutional investors hold 106.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 84.99M, and float is at 83.15M with Short Float at 10.09%. Institutions hold 104.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 12.71 million shares valued at $244.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.6647 of the BLMN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 11.8 million shares valued at $226.83 million to account for 13.6072 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STARBOARD VALUE LP which holds 8.44 million shares representing 9.7372 and valued at over $162.32 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.1191 of the shares totaling 3.57 million with a market value of $68.67 million.

Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Insider Activity

Bloomin Brands Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 04 ’25 that Hafner Patrick M (EVP, Pres Outback Steakhouse) sold a total of 9,555 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 04 ’25 and was made at $8.32 per share for $79498.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the BLMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 05 ’25, Spanos Mike (CEO) acquired 118,000 shares at an average price of $8.63 for $1.02 million. The insider now directly holds 118,000 shares of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN).