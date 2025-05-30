Which Institutions Own Shares In Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL)?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) is 0.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.96 and a high of $19.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BNL stock was last observed hovering at around $15.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19%.

Currently trading at $15.95, the stock is -0.10% and -1.17% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.72 million and changing 1.21% at the moment leaves the stock -5.56% off its SMA200. BNL registered 6.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.1392 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.9069.

The stock witnessed a -0.62% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.12%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.77% over the week and 1.39% over the month.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) has around 73 employees, a market worth around $3.02B and $441.43M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.84 and Fwd P/E is 20.82. Profit margin for the company is 25.57%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.26% and -16.71% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.27%).

with sales reaching $110.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.61% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 4.26% in year-over-year returns.

445.0 institutions hold shares in Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL), with institutional investors hold 88.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 189.07M, and float is at 187.02M with Short Float at 3.28%. Institutions hold 87.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 27.66 million shares valued at $438.97 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.7573 of the BNL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 19.19 million shares valued at $304.49 million to account for 10.2364 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC which holds 14.72 million shares representing 7.8541 and valued at over $233.63 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.3704 of the shares totaling 8.19 million with a market value of $132.32 million.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Imperiale Richard P, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Imperiale Richard P bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $15.93 per share for a total of $39822.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13763.0 shares.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 14 ’25 that Imperiale Richard P (Director) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 14 ’25 and was made at $15.78 per share for $39453.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16263.0 shares of the BNL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, Imperiale Richard P (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $16.34 for $40862.0. The insider now directly holds 11,263 shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL).