Which Institutions Own Shares In CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE)?

CareTrust REIT Inc (NYSE: CTRE) is 5.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.22 and a high of $33.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTRE stock was last observed hovering at around $28.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $28.55, the stock is -1.06% and -0.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.96 million and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -0.36% off its SMA200. CTRE registered 13.10% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -5.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $28.5702 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.666.

The stock witnessed a -0.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.72%, and is -0.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.63% over the week and 1.52% over the month.

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) has around 21 employees, a market worth around $5.47B and $329.86M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.11 and Fwd P/E is 18.43. Profit margin for the company is 48.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.89% and -13.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.31%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 79.78% this year

528.0 institutions hold shares in CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE), with institutional investors hold 98.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 191.69M, and float is at 190.38M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 98.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 26.94 million shares valued at $676.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.5935 of the CTRE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 21.88 million shares valued at $549.09 million to account for 15.0978 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 12.13 million shares representing 8.37 and valued at over $304.41 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.385 of the shares totaling 7.8 million with a market value of $198.03 million.

CareTrust REIT Inc (CTRE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Wagner William M, the company’s CFO and Treasurer. SEC filings show that Wagner William M sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 04 ’24 at a price of $29.80 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.26 million shares.