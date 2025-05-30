rts logo

Which Institutions Own Shares In Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)?

Civitas Resources Inc (NYSE: CIVI) is -38.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.79 and a high of $72.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIVI stock was last observed hovering at around $28.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $28.40, the stock is -0.69% and -4.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.26 million and changing -0.87% at the moment leaves the stock -36.82% off its SMA200. CIVI registered -59.15% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.798 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.07545.

The stock witnessed a -1.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.93%, and is 3.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.41% over the week and 3.56% over the month.

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) has around 655 employees, a market worth around $2.63B and $5.07B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 3.26 and Fwd P/E is 4.69. Profit margin for the company is 16.74%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.62% and -60.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.19%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -27.69% this year

521.0 institutions hold shares in Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI), with institutional investors hold 109.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 92.58M, and float is at 87.50M with Short Float at 10.85%. Institutions hold 108.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 9.9 million shares valued at $683.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.9582 of the CIVI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD with 9.52 million shares valued at $657.17 million to account for 9.5792 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 8.35 million shares representing 8.4004 and valued at over $576.3 million, while FMR LLC holds 5.503 of the shares totaling 5.47 million with a market value of $377.53 million.

Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Carrell Clayton A., the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that Carrell Clayton A. bought 31,010 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $28.22 per share for a total of $0.88 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 89487.0 shares.

Civitas Resources Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 ’25 that Willard Howard A. (Director) bought a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 ’25 and was made at $27.67 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39805.0 shares of the CIVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, Fox Carrie M (Director) acquired 18,076 shares at an average price of $27.72 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 50,881 shares of Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI).

