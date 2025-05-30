Which Institutions Own Shares In Dutch Bros Inc (BROS)?

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE: BROS) is 33.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.96 and a high of $86.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BROS stock was last observed hovering at around $70.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.96%.

Currently trading at $69.73, the stock is 4.33% and 10.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.75 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 33.19% off its SMA200. BROS registered 104.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $63.2288 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.3523.

The stock witnessed a 14.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -8.92%, and is 7.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) has around 26000 employees, a market worth around $11.47B and $1.36B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 181.02 and Fwd P/E is 86.00. Profit margin for the company is 3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.64% and -19.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.78%).

with sales reaching $403.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.04% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.76% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 24.10% in year-over-year returns.

594.0 institutions hold shares in Dutch Bros Inc (BROS), with institutional investors hold 83.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 125.17M, and float is at 114.28M with Short Float at 6.56%. Institutions hold 78.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 8.44 million shares valued at $349.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.2786 of the BROS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP with 5.22 million shares valued at $216.02 million to account for 5.1174 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 4.95 million shares representing 4.8571 and valued at over $205.04 million, while MARSHALL WACE, LLP holds 3.886 of the shares totaling 3.96 million with a market value of $164.04 million.

Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boersma Travis, the company’s Executive Chairman of Board. SEC filings show that Boersma Travis sold 722,841 shares of the company’s common stock on May 22 ’25 at a price of $66.82 per share for a total of $48.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.94 million shares.

Dutch Bros Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 21 ’25 that Boersma Travis (Executive Chairman of Board) sold a total of 540,638 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 21 ’25 and was made at $65.95 per share for $35.65 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.1 million shares of the BROS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22 ’25, DM Individual Aggregator, LLC (10% Owner) disposed off 159,254 shares at an average price of $66.82 for $10.64 million. The insider now directly holds 1,940,245 shares of Dutch Bros Inc (BROS).