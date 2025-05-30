Which Institutions Own Shares In Fortive Corp (FTV)?

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) is -5.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.38 and a high of $83.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FTV stock was last observed hovering at around $71.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.44%.

Currently trading at $71.07, the stock is 0.72% and 1.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.43 million and changing -0.62% at the moment leaves the stock -4.84% off its SMA200. FTV registered -6.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.8282 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.6883.

The stock witnessed a 2.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.72%, and is 1.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.84% over the month.

Fortive Corp (FTV) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $24.16B and $6.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.20 and Fwd P/E is 16.74. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.69% and -14.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.06%).

with sales reaching $1.54B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.09% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.07% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.89% in year-over-year returns.

1195.0 institutions hold shares in Fortive Corp (FTV), with institutional investors hold 100.79% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 339.90M, and float is at 338.45M with Short Float at 2.22%. Institutions hold 100.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 39.1 million shares valued at $2.9 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.1304 of the FTV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with 32.24 million shares valued at $2.39 billion to account for 9.1769 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 30.49 million shares representing 8.6785 and valued at over $2.26 billion, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 4.2689 of the shares totaling 15.0 million with a market value of $1.11 billion.

Fortive Corp (FTV) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LICO JAMES A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that LICO JAMES A sold 175,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 15 ’25 at a price of $72.40 per share for a total of $12.67 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.43 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Underwood Peter C (SVP – Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 14,327 shares at an average price of $73.88 for $1.06 million. The insider now directly holds 51,750 shares of Fortive Corp (FTV).