Which Institutions Own Shares In GrafTech International Ltd (EAF)?

GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE: EAF) is -39.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $2.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EAF stock was last observed hovering at around $1.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05%.

Currently trading at $1.04, the stock is 21.75% and 29.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.82 million and changing -4.59% at the moment leaves the stock -18.84% off its SMA200. EAF registered -41.57% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.80304 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.281385.

The stock witnessed a 73.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.86%, and is 4.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.10% over the week and 6.86% over the month.

GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) has around 1072 employees, a market worth around $268.43M and $514.04M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -27.17%. Distance from 52-week low is 100.00% and -58.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.20%).

with sales reaching $130.44M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -28.14% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.02% in year-over-year returns.

174.0 institutions hold shares in GrafTech International Ltd (EAF), with institutional investors hold 80.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 258.11M, and float is at 182.64M with Short Float at 8.73%. Institutions hold 56.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR LLC with over 38.4 million shares valued at $37.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.8977 of the EAF Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC with 22.77 million shares valued at $22.09 million to account for 8.8345 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 17.1 million shares representing 6.6352 and valued at over $16.59 million, while YACKTMAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LP holds 5.3379 of the shares totaling 13.76 million with a market value of $13.35 million.

GrafTech International Ltd (EAF) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Shivaram Sachin M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Shivaram Sachin M bought 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 ’25 at a price of $0.85 per share for a total of $25500.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30000.0 shares.

GrafTech International Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that Shivaram Sachin M (Director) bought a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $0.84 per share for $16800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 50000.0 shares of the EAF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12 ’25, Germain Jean-Marc (Director) acquired 50,000 shares at an average price of $0.78 for $39000.0. The insider now directly holds 90,000 shares of GrafTech International Ltd (EAF).