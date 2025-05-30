rts logo

Which Institutions Own Shares In Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)?

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) is -14.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.24 and a high of $18.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $14.54, the stock is -2.38% and -6.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -13.93% off its SMA200. HR registered -7.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.598 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.89345.

The stock witnessed a -5.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.50%, and is 1.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has around 550 employees, a market worth around $5.11B and $1.24B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.07% and -23.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.22%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.69% this year

594.0 institutions hold shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR), with institutional investors hold 108.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 351.00M, and float is at 348.05M with Short Float at 4.07%. Institutions hold 107.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is COHEN & STEERS, INC. with over 62.75 million shares valued at $1.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.8477 of the HR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 53.52 million shares valued at $882.03 million to account for 14.369 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 43.72 million shares representing 11.7375 and valued at over $720.5 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.1507 of the shares totaling 19.19 million with a market value of $316.17 million.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bohjalian Thomas N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bohjalian Thomas N bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $14.71 per share for a total of $36775.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56502.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20 ’24, Leupp Jay P (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $16.85 for $16850.0. The insider now directly holds 33,830 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.