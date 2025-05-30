Which Institutions Own Shares In Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR)?

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (NYSE: HR) is -14.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.24 and a high of $18.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The HR stock was last observed hovering at around $14.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11%.

Currently trading at $14.54, the stock is -2.38% and -6.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing 0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -13.93% off its SMA200. HR registered -7.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.598 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.89345.

The stock witnessed a -5.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.50%, and is 1.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.00% over the week and 1.82% over the month.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) has around 550 employees, a market worth around $5.11B and $1.24B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -31.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.07% and -23.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.22%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 82.69% this year

594.0 institutions hold shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR), with institutional investors hold 108.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 351.00M, and float is at 348.05M with Short Float at 4.07%. Institutions hold 107.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is COHEN & STEERS, INC. with over 62.75 million shares valued at $1.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 16.8477 of the HR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 53.52 million shares valued at $882.03 million to account for 14.369 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 43.72 million shares representing 11.7375 and valued at over $720.5 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.1507 of the shares totaling 19.19 million with a market value of $316.17 million.

Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bohjalian Thomas N, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Bohjalian Thomas N bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 ’25 at a price of $14.71 per share for a total of $36775.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 56502.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 20 ’24, Leupp Jay P (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $16.85 for $16850.0. The insider now directly holds 33,830 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Inc (HR).