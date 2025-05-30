Which Institutions Own Shares In Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)?

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE: KNX) is -16.65% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.69 and a high of $61.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KNX stock was last observed hovering at around $43.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.43%.

Currently trading at $44.21, the stock is 1.42% and 4.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.59 million and changing 0.98% at the moment leaves the stock -12.68% off its SMA200. KNX registered -7.32% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.27%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $42.2418 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.6299.

The stock witnessed a 12.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.74%, and is 1.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) has around 35300 employees, a market worth around $7.16B and $7.41B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 47.56 and Fwd P/E is 17.69. Profit margin for the company is 2.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.50% and -28.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.59%).

with sales reaching $1.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 41.33% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.42% in year-over-year returns.

661.0 institutions hold shares in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX), with institutional investors hold 99.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.02M, and float is at 156.95M with Short Float at 4.12%. Institutions hold 96.00% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP with over 21.88 million shares valued at $1.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 13.5347 of the KNX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.34 million shares valued at $815.73 million to account for 10.1063 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 14.99 million shares representing 9.2728 and valued at over $748.46 million, while FMR LLC holds 5.3109 of the shares totaling 8.59 million with a market value of $428.67 million.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Harrington Timothy Sean, the company’s Pres – US Xpress. SEC filings show that Harrington Timothy Sean sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on May 28 ’25 at a price of $44.04 per share for a total of $52848.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10166.0 shares.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 ’25 that COL DOUGLAS L (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 ’25 and was made at $45.37 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the KNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 14 ’24, Vander Ploeg David (Director) disposed off 500 shares at an average price of $57.10 for $28552.0. The insider now directly holds 30,729 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX).