Which Institutions Own Shares In McDonald’s Corp (MCD)?

McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) is 7.58% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $243.53 and a high of $326.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCD stock was last observed hovering at around $312.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.98%.

Currently trading at $311.86, the stock is -0.85% and -0.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.25 million and changing -0.31% at the moment leaves the stock 3.94% off its SMA200. MCD registered 20.82% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $312.2278 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $300.047.

The stock witnessed a -0.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.62%, and is -1.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.37% over the week and 0.99% over the month.

McDonald’s Corp (MCD) has around 150000 employees, a market worth around $222.99B and $25.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.51 and Fwd P/E is 23.43. Profit margin for the company is 31.75%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.06% and -4.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.81%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.09% this year

4200.0 institutions hold shares in McDonald’s Corp (MCD), with institutional investors hold 75.98% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 715.00M, and float is at 714.77M with Short Float at 1.35%. Institutions hold 75.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 69.51 million shares valued at $17.71 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6697 of the MCD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 50.18 million shares valued at $12.79 billion to account for 6.9809 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 34.61 million shares representing 4.8155 and valued at over $8.82 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 2.5585 of the shares totaling 18.39 million with a market value of $4.69 billion.

McDonald’s Corp (MCD) Insider Activity

McDonald’s Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 ’25 that Erlinger Joseph M. (President, McDonald’s USA) sold a total of 939 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 ’25 and was made at $315.07 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11161.0 shares of the MCD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Steijaert Manuel JM (EVP – President, IOM) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $319.66 for $1.92 million. The insider now directly holds 4,606 shares of McDonald’s Corp (MCD).