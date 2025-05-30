rts logo

Which Institutions Own Shares In NCR Voyix Corp (VYX)?

NCR Voyix Corp (NYSE: VYX) is -19.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.55 and a high of $15.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VYX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $11.21, the stock is 8.53% and 17.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.38 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -7.88% off its SMA200. VYX registered -16.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.5044 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.16825.

The stock witnessed a 30.35% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.52%, and is 6.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.06% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $1.54B and $2.89B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.69. Profit margin for the company is -19.54%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.48% and -26.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-22.81%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 699.04% this year

432.0 institutions hold shares in NCR Voyix Corp (VYX), with institutional investors hold 114.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 138.20M, and float is at 132.89M with Short Float at 14.44%. Institutions hold 114.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 22.03 million shares valued at $272.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.1946 of the VYX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 18.86 million shares valued at $232.91 million to account for 13.0061 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 6.56 million shares representing 4.5248 and valued at over $81.03 million, while ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC holds 4.3352 of the shares totaling 6.29 million with a market value of $77.63 million.

NCR Voyix Corp (VYX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KELLY JAMES G, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that KELLY JAMES G bought 22,603 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $10.99 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 69503.0 shares.

NCR Voyix Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 ’25 that SEN LAURA (Director) bought a total of 22,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 ’25 and was made at $11.04 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52203.0 shares of the VYX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 29 ’24, Tadele Beimnet (EVP & President, Restaurants) acquired 3,648 shares at an average price of $13.71 for $50014.0. The insider now directly holds 3,648 shares of NCR Voyix Corp (VYX).

