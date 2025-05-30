Which Institutions Own Shares In Noble Corp Plc (NE)?

Noble Corp Plc (NYSE: NE) is -18.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.40 and a high of $48.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NE stock was last observed hovering at around $25.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $25.46, the stock is 7.04% and 13.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing 1.80% at the moment leaves the stock -15.49% off its SMA200. NE registered -43.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.5276 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.1273.

The stock witnessed a 13.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.77%, and is 9.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 2.27% over the month.

Noble Corp Plc (NE) has around 6400 employees, a market worth around $4.04B and $3.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.49 and Fwd P/E is 12.86. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.32% and -47.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.95%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.34% this year

422.0 institutions hold shares in Noble Corp Plc (NE), with institutional investors hold 94.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 158.77M, and float is at 124.75M with Short Float at 8.47%. Institutions hold 74.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.95 million shares valued at $533.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.3631 of the NE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 8.43 million shares valued at $376.28 million to account for 5.8992 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD which holds 7.59 million shares representing 5.3158 and valued at over $339.06 million, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 3.7605 of the shares totaling 5.37 million with a market value of $239.86 million.

Noble Corp Plc (NE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Howard Jennie, the company’s SVP, Gen. Counsel & Corp. Sec. SEC filings show that Howard Jennie sold 808 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 ’25 at a price of $24.16 per share for a total of $19521.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8580.0 shares.

Noble Corp Plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 ’25 that Hirshberg Al J. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 ’25 and was made at $23.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the NE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, Hirshberg Al J. (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $23.00 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 29,130 shares of Noble Corp Plc (NE).