Which Institutions Own Shares In Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI)?

Pitney Bowes, Inc (NYSE: PBI) is 41.44% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.62 and a high of $11.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PBI stock was last observed hovering at around $10.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08%.

Currently trading at $10.24, the stock is 8.07% and 14.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing -0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 25.82% off its SMA200. PBI registered 95.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.20%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.973 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.13855.

The stock witnessed a 19.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.92%, and is 12.53% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.81% over the month.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) has around 7200 employees, a market worth around $1.86B and $2.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.78 and Fwd P/E is 7.94. Profit margin for the company is 2.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 121.65% and -6.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.32%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.83% this year

402.0 institutions hold shares in Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI), with institutional investors hold 72.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 182.51M, and float is at 178.24M with Short Float at 6.89%. Institutions hold 71.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 18.42 million shares valued at $93.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.3075 of the PBI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.77 million shares valued at $85.19 million to account for 9.3841 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 6.38 million shares representing 3.5716 and valued at over $32.42 million, while GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC holds 2.3509 of the shares totaling 4.2 million with a market value of $21.34 million.

Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI) Insider Activity

Pitney Bowes, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 09 ’25 that Levene Catherine (Director) bought a total of 200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 09 ’25 and was made at $9.37 per share for $1873.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 200.0 shares of the PBI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 23 ’25, Freemen-Bosworth Lauren (EVP/Gen Counsel & Corp Sec) disposed off 2,045 shares at an average price of $8.40 for $17178.0. The insider now directly holds 23,360 shares of Pitney Bowes, Inc (PBI).